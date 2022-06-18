Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $110.92

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after acquiring an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

