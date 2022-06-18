Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price at C$146.86

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$146.86.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE RY opened at C$124.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.15. The company has a market cap of C$174.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.30 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Insiders have sold a total of 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.