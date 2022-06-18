Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $94.80

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

SIG stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,347. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6,460.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

