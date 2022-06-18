Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Target Price at $291.67

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

