BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

BRT stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

