Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,667,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,323,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 46.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

