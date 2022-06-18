Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,896,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,039,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

