Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

ESLT opened at $194.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.92. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

