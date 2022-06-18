Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

