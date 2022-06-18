Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 104,879 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

AVTR stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.