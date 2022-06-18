Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXM opened at $88.51 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

