Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 768.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 406,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,477.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 148,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.41 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

