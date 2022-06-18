Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 553,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 322,049 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.