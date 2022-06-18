Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $299.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $205,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,629.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $80,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,553 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

