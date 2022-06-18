Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in St. Joe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,398,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,895,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JOE opened at $39.27 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.11.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

