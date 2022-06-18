Byrne Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 699,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 94,846 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187,822 shares in the last quarter.

NCMI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

