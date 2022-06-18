Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.26.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

