Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $12,807,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $11,065,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

