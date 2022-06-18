Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

