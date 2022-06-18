Byrne Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,264. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

