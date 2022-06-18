Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $88.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.