Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.05.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $580.95 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $523.29 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,288. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

