Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 114.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
