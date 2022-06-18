Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,344 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 409.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 209,165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 363.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 400,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 695,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.