Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,245.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,501.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

