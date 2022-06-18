Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

