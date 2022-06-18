Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PGF opened at $15.08 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

