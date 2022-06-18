C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average of $146.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

