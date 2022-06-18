C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $56.29 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

