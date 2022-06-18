C2C Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $133.80 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

