C2C Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total transaction of $1,845,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $20,660,288. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $536.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $580.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $653.86 and its 200-day moving average is $644.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $523.29 and a 52-week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

