Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.90

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.90 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.05), with a volume of 37410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.07).

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market cap of £608.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.40.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

