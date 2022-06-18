Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.90

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.90 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.05), with a volume of 37410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.07).
The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market cap of £608.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.40.
Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)
