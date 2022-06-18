Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Callaway Golf worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

