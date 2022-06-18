Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

CALT opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

