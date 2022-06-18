Camden Capital LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

