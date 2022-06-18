Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,134 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

