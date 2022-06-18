Camden Capital LLC Buys Shares of 475 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

