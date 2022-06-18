Camden Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $998.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

