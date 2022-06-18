Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $263.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.43. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.