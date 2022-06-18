Camden Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,330.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,617.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

