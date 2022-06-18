Camden Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

