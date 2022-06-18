Camden Capital LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,438,457.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.