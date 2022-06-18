Camden Capital LLC Lowers Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Appian by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Appian by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Appian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Appian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 699,030 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,651 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.35.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.