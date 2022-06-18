Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
