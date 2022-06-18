Camden Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.