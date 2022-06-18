Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.71.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.