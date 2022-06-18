Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day moving average of $337.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

