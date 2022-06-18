Camden Capital LLC Sells 178 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Camden Capital LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.