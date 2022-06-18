Camden Capital LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.