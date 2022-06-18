Camden Capital LLC Sells 368 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Camden Capital LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Autodesk by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.